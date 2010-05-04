San-J Gluten Free Thai Peanut Marinade & Dipping Sauce
Product Details
The newly improved Thai Peanut Sauce recipe features more peanut flavor, perfect for adding a tasty Thai touch to meals at home. This certified gluten free formula is an excellent dipping sauce, pairing especially well with spring rolls.
- New & Improved Recipe
- Marinade, Stir-Fry, Dip,Grill& Simmer
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Organic Sugar, Peanuts, Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Rice Vinegar, Organic Honey, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Canola Oil, Cilantro, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More