San-J Gluten Free Thai Peanut Marinade & Dipping Sauce
San-J Gluten Free Thai Peanut Marinade & Dipping Sauce
San-J Gluten Free Thai Peanut Marinade & Dipping Sauce
San-J Gluten Free Thai Peanut Marinade & Dipping Sauce

10 fl ozUPC: 0007581014025
The newly improved Thai Peanut Sauce recipe features more peanut flavor, perfect for adding a tasty Thai touch to meals at home. This certified gluten free formula is an excellent dipping sauce, pairing especially well with spring rolls.

  • New & Improved Recipe
  • Marinade, Stir-Fry, Dip,Grill& Simmer
  • Gluten Free

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium750mg31.25%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Organic Sugar, Peanuts, Water, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Rice Vinegar, Organic Honey, Garlic Powder, Salt, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Canola Oil, Cilantro, Xanthan Gum

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.