San-J Korean Gluten Free BBQ Marinade and Stir-Fry Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581013025
Product Details
Now it's easier to make than it is to say. Just marinate tender beef in San-J Korean BBQ. Cook and roll in crispy lettuce, or serve over rice.
- Juicy and flavorful!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium530mg23%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
TAMARI SOY SAUCE (WATER, SOY BEANS, SALT, ALCOHOL), ORGANIC SUGAR, WATER, ONION PUREE, APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR, PEAR PUREE CONCENTRATE, SESAME SEEDS, ARROW ROOT, GARLIC PUREE (GARLIC, WATER), GINGER PUREE (GINGER, WATER, SALT), YEAST EXTRACT, XANTHAN GUM, BLACK PEPPER.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.