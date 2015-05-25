San-J Mongolian Beef Stir-Fry & Marinade Perspective: front
San-J Mongolian Beef Stir-Fry & Marinade

10 fl ozUPC: 0007581023025
Product Details

San-J's Mongolian Sauce has a rich taste from Tamari Soy Sauce, made with 100% soy and never cut with wheat. It's the perfect blend of sweet and savory with accents of ginger and garlic. Get creative with this versatile sauce, try Mongolian chicken, Shrimp or Tofu.

  • Gluten Free
  • Make Authentic Mongolian Beef at Home
  • No Artificial Preservatives or Additives
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg33.04%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Water, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Water, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Arrowroot, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Apple Cider Vinegar.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
