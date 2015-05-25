San-J Mongolian Beef Stir-Fry & Marinade
Product Details
San-J's Mongolian Sauce has a rich taste from Tamari Soy Sauce, made with 100% soy and never cut with wheat. It's the perfect blend of sweet and savory with accents of ginger and garlic. Get creative with this versatile sauce, try Mongolian chicken, Shrimp or Tofu.
- Gluten Free
- Make Authentic Mongolian Beef at Home
- No Artificial Preservatives or Additives
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Water, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Water, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Arrowroot, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Apple Cider Vinegar.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More