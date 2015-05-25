San-J's Mongolian Sauce has a rich taste from Tamari Soy Sauce, made with 100% soy and never cut with wheat. It's the perfect blend of sweet and savory with accents of ginger and garlic. Get creative with this versatile sauce, try Mongolian chicken, Shrimp or Tofu.

Gluten Free

Make Authentic Mongolian Beef at Home

No Artificial Preservatives or Additives

Kosher

Non-GMO