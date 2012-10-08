Hover to Zoom
San-J Naturally Brewed Premium Soy Sauce Tamari
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581002125
Product Details
San-J Gluten Free Tamari is a premium soy saucethat is naturally brewed with 100% soy and no wheat whereas regular soy sauce is made with 40-60% wheat. Higher concentration of soy protein gives San-J Tamari a richer and smoother taste than regular soy sauce. San-J Gluten Free Tamari has more flavor enhancing properties than salt.
- Made with 100% Soy
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium980mg42.61%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein2g
Potassium130mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol (To Preserve Freshness).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
