San-J Organic Tamari contains no wheat and has a richer, smoother, more complex taste than ordinary soy sauce. Tamari has more flavor enhancing properties than salt. Add 1 tsp. (233 mg sodium) instead of 1/4 tsp. salt (590 mg sodium) to reduce sodium intake. Stir-fry or marinate vegetables, fish, poultry and meat. Add 1-2 tsp. to perk up sauces, soups, gravies and casseroles.

Reduced Sodium

Kosher