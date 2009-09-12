Hover to Zoom
San-J Organic Reduced Sodium Tamari Soy Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581000425
Product Details
San-J Organic Tamari contains no wheat and has a richer, smoother, more complex taste than ordinary soy sauce. Tamari has more flavor enhancing properties than salt. Add 1 tsp. (233 mg sodium) instead of 1/4 tsp. salt (590 mg sodium) to reduce sodium intake. Stir-fry or marinate vegetables, fish, poultry and meat. Add 1-2 tsp. to perk up sauces, soups, gravies and casseroles.
- Reduced Sodium
- Kosher
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein2g
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol (To Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
