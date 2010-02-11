Hover to Zoom
San-J Organic Tamari Soy Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581000125
Product Details
Made with 100% whole soybeans and no wheat, San-J Organic Tamari Gluten Free Soy Sauce has a richer and milder taste than regular soy sauce.
- Certified Gluten Free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization
- Certified Organic by USDA Organic and Quality Assurance International (QAI)
- Certified Kosher by Orthodox Union
- Non-GMO Project verified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium940mg40.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein2g
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol (To Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
