Ingredients

Water, Organic Soybeans, Salt, Organic Alcohol (To Preserve Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

