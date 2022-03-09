Stir-fry or marinate poultry, meat, seafood, vegetables and tofu. Add 1-2 tsp. to perk up sauces, soups, gravies and casseroles.San-J gluten free tamari is a premium sauce that is naturally brewed with 100% soy and no wheat whereas regular soy sauce is made with 40-50% wheat.Higher concentration of soy protein from soy gives San-Jtamari a richer and smoother taste than regular soy sauce.

Made with 100% soy

Contains 28% less sodium than regular tamari