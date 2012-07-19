Hover to Zoom
San-J Sweet & Tangy Polynesian Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581016025
Purchase Options
Product Details
Stir-fry tofu, chicken or shrimp with vegetables. Add San-J Sweet & Tangy Sauce and serve over rice. Great as a dipping sauce for spring rolls and chicken strips.
- Polynesian Glazing & Dipping
- No Artificial Preservatives
- No MSG Added
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Non-GMO verified
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Organic Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Honey, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Rice Vinegar, Onion Juice Concentrate, Arrowroot, Garlic Powder, Canola Oil, Xanthan Gum, Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More