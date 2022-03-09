Hover to Zoom
San-J Tamari Brown Sesame Rice Crackers
3.7 ozUPC: 0007581000016
Purchase Options
Product Details
Benefits:
- Authentically Japanese est. 1804
- Stay fresh package
- This product is made in a plant inspected by the gluten-free certification organization.
- Whole brown rice is crushed, steamed with black sesame seeds, kneaded with more black sesame seeds, then rolled into thin sheets and cut into rounds. The cracker rounds are then glazed with san-j tamari soy sauce and baked to an irresistible golden brown crispness.
- Great with dips and spreads, or simply on their own.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
3.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Brown , Sesame Seeds , Tamari Soy Sauce ( Water , Soybeans , Salt , Alcohol ) , Potatoes Sweet Starch
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More