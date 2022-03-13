Hover to Zoom
San-J Tamari Lite Gluten Free Soy Sauce
20 fl ozUPC: 0007581002435
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our brew master has retained the rich, smooth flavor San-J Tamari is known for while reducing its sodium by 50%. Truly artisanal, with San-J Tamari lite, there is no need to compromise on taste to reduce sodium intake.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
40.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg20%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein1g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WATER, SOYBEANS, SALT, ALCOHOL (TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS), LACTIC ACID, RICE VINEGAR.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More