San-J Teriyaki Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0007581011225
- Gluten free
- Non GMAverified
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium70mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Organic Sugar, Organic Honey, Sake (Water, Rice, Salt), Apple Cider Vinegar, Garlic Puree (Garlic, Water, Citric Acid), Rice Vinegar, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Salt, Citric Acid), Plum Juice Concentrate, Inactive Yeast, Canola Oil, Arrowroot, Xanthan Gum, Spice
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.