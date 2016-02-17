San-J White Miso with Tofu
Now you can easily make restaurant-quality miso soup at home! With over 1,000 years of tradition, miso has become a highly evolved Japanese staple, eaten at any time of day. All natural, gluten-free White Miso soup balances white & red miso with savory tofu and scallions. Take this handy single-serving packet anywhere for a quick snack or light lunch on the go.
- Certified Gluten-Free
- Perfect for Lunch On-the-Go
- Delicious Authentic Flavors
- All Natural
- Instant Soup
- With Tofu & Scallions
Miso Powder (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Dehydrated Tofu (Non-GMO Soybean, Maltose, Potato Amylum, Calcium Sulfate), Dehydrated Green Onion, Bonito Powder, Dehydrated Seaweed, Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Extract Powder (Dextrin, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Yeast Extract)
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
