Now you can easily make restaurant-quality miso soup at home! With over 1,000 years of tradition, miso has become a  highly evolved Japanese staple, eaten at any time of day. All natural, gluten-free White Miso soup balances white & red miso with savory tofu and scallions. Take this handy single-serving packet anywhere for a quick snack or light lunch on the go.

  • Certified Gluten-Free
  • Perfect for Lunch On-the-Go
  • Delicious Authentic Flavors
  • All Natural 
  • Instant Soup
  • With Tofu & Scallions
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (12 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Miso Powder (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Dehydrated Tofu (Non-GMO Soybean, Maltose, Potato Amylum, Calcium Sulfate), Dehydrated Green Onion, Bonito Powder, Dehydrated Seaweed, Yeast Extract, Shiitake Mushroom Extract Powder (Dextrin, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Yeast Extract)

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

