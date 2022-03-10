Ingredients

Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , Rice Protein Isolate , Artichoke Protein Powder ) , Fructose , Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Sodium Chloride , Steviol Glycosides , Glycine , Amino Acids , Per Serving Of : Rawfusion , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cysteine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

