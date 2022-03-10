San Rawfusion® Plant Base Protein Fusion™ - Natural Chocolate Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

San Rawfusion® Plant Base Protein Fusion™ - Natural Chocolate

65.6 ozUPC: 0067289853046
Purchase Options

Product Details

RAWFUSION® isa next generation vegan, Raw Plant-Based Protein that is not only easily digestible, but also ultra-healthy and ideal for those who like to be healthy and fit without compromising taste. No matter if you are looking to manage weight, increase vitality, trying to curb appetite or simply want to add quality macro-nutrients to your diet, here are just a few reasons why RAWFUSION® is for you:

  • Dairy, Soy& Animal Free
  • 100% Raw Vegan Matrix
  • Incredible Taste & Texture
  • Aids in Muscle Tissue Maintenance

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories116
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.7g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium288mg12%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0.7g3%
Sugar1g
Protein21g
Iron2mg11%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , Rice Protein Isolate , Artichoke Protein Powder ) , Fructose , Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Sodium Chloride , Steviol Glycosides , Glycine , Amino Acids , Per Serving Of : Rawfusion , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cysteine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More