San Rawfusion® Plant Base Protein Fusion™ - Natural Chocolate
RAWFUSION® isa next generation vegan, Raw Plant-Based Protein that is not only easily digestible, but also ultra-healthy and ideal for those who like to be healthy and fit without compromising taste. No matter if you are looking to manage weight, increase vitality, trying to curb appetite or simply want to add quality macro-nutrients to your diet, here are just a few reasons why RAWFUSION® is for you:
- Dairy, Soy& Animal Free
- 100% Raw Vegan Matrix
- Incredible Taste & Texture
- Aids in Muscle Tissue Maintenance
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , Rice Protein Isolate , Artichoke Protein Powder ) , Fructose , Cocoa Powder , Natural Flavors , Guar Gum , Sodium Chloride , Steviol Glycosides , Glycine , Amino Acids , Per Serving Of : Rawfusion , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cysteine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More