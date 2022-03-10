RAWFUSION is the world''s first unmatched proprietary raw plant fusion matrix that sets a new industry standard for performance and taste. RAWFUSION contains a creamy, positively charged protein matrix that not only tastes incredibly awesome, but it''s good for you.

RAWFUSION is the brainchild of over 1 year of intense research and experimentation in the field of protein cold-extrusion technologies. With RAWFUSION you are getting 21 grams of an allergen, GMO & animal FREE custom bio-fermented plant protein fusion that is loaded with Pea Protein Isolate, Brown Rice Sprouted and Artichoke Protein Concentrate swirled in a delicious Vanilla Bean matrix.

RAWFUSION amino acid profile mimics that of whey/milk thus rich in Glutamine and contains over 4,580 mg of BCAAs (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) per serving. The patent pending formulation is free of solvents, radiation, artificial colors, artificial sweeteners or anything created synthetically. Further, each ingredient is extracted form raw ingredients that are GMO, herbicide and pesticide FREE.

RAWFUSION is the next generation vegan, Raw Plant Based Protein that is not only easily digestible, but also ultra-healthy and ideal for those who like to be healthy and fit without compromising taste. No matter if you are looking to manage weight, increase vitality, trying to curb appetite or simply want to add quality macro-nutrients to your diet, here are just a few reasons why RAWFUSION is for you:

Dairy & Animal Free

100% Raw Vegan Matrix

Incredible Taste & Texture

Aids in Muscle Tissue Maintenance

RAWFUSION Raw Plant Protein Fusion Positive Highlights: