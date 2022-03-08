San Rawfusion Plant Based Protein Fusion™ - Peanut Chocolate Fudge
Product Details
RawFusion is the next generation vegan, Raw Plant Based Protein that is not only easily digestible, but also ultra-healthy and ideal for those who like to be healthy and fit without compromising taste. No matter if you are looking to manage weight, increase vitality, trying to curb appetite or simply want to add quality macro-nutrients to your diet, here are justa few reasons why RawFusion is for you:
- Dairy, Soy & Animal Free • 100% Raw Vegan Matrix
- Incredible Taste & Texture
- Aids Muscle Tissue Maintenance
- Supports Immune System Function
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , Rice Protein Isolate , Artichoke Protein Powder ) , Fructose , Natural Chocolate Flavor , Natural Peanut Flavor ( Roasted Peanut , Dextrose ) , Cocoa Powder , Guar Gum , Sodium Chloride , Stevia , Glycine , Silica . . , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cysteine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More