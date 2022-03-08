Ingredients

Protein Blend ( Pea Protein Isolate , Rice Protein Isolate , Artichoke Protein Powder ) , Fructose , Natural Chocolate Flavor , Natural Peanut Flavor ( Roasted Peanut , Dextrose ) , Cocoa Powder , Guar Gum , Sodium Chloride , Stevia , Glycine , Silica . . , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Cysteine , Glutamic Acid , Glycine , Histidine , Isoleucine , Leucine , Lysine , methionine , Phenylalanine , Proline , Serine , Threonine , Tryptophan , Tyrosine , Valine .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

