Tribuvar 1000 contains a high Tribulus Terrestris (45% Furostanol saponins) extract. Tribulus Terrestris is a perennial plant, which grows predominately in India and Africa. Tribulus Terrestris is known to contain pharmacological active metabolites like phytosterols, flavonoids and glycosides.

Tribulus has been used widely as a natural resource in the treatment of sexual dysfunction and various urinary disorders. According to clinical medical research, some of the active sterols in the Tribulus Terrestris plant are purported to maintain natural testosterone levels by increasing luteinizing hormone (LH) production. LH regulates testosterone production through the stimulation of the leydig cells and high levels of LH coincide with free or unbound testosterone levels.

With the increase of the body''s natural endogenous unbound testosterone levels, athletes now supplement with Tribuvar 1000 to promote protein synthesis by maintaining a positive nitrogen balance. Tribuvar 1000 will stimulate faster recuperation and recovery from exercise.

For years, some of the worlds most well known athletes of the Soviet Union supplemented Tribuvar extensively with success. It''s natural and good safety profile makes Tribuvar the number one sought after dietary supplement with no contraindications such as toxicity and side effects.

