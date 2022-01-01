This Sandbox with a retractable canopy is designed to keep kids cool and shaded. The canopy angle and height is adjustable. When in a closed position, which is recommended when the item is not in use, the canopy is designed to keep out debris, small animals and insects. Made of kiln dried Canadian Hemlock with an Oil-based stain to enhance the appearance and durability of the sand box. Minimal assembly required, hardware included.

. Designed to keep kids cool and shaded while having fun. The height of the canopy is adjustable and can be used as sandbox cover to keep out debris, small animals and insects. The Square Sandbox with Cover is made out of Canadian hemlock that is kiln dried and stained to enhance he appearance and durability of the sandboxWood.Yes.Yes.Yes.46.5 H x 46.5 W x 46.5 L.27.5 lbs