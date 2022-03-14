Sandwich Bros. Egg & Cheese Flatbread Pocket Sandwiches
Product Details
Mornings are hard when you're hungry, so start your day off right with a hot, fluffy egg and cheese sandwich from Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin. Made with premium ingredients, enjoy mouthwatering flavor right from the microwave with these tasty flatbread sandwiches. Each sandwich is handcrafted with a whole egg cheddar omelet topped with a slice of real American cheese, tucked into a soft, thin flatbread pocket. You'll always have time for the most important meal of the day, because these sandwiches are fully cooked and ready to eat in less than a minute. These convenient snacks are sized right for folks on diet plans, kids, and anyone else who wants a quick and tasty meal in a snap.
Includes:
Six egg and cheese flatbread pocket sandwiches, each with 150 calories, zero grams trans fat, and 8 grams of protein; contains egg, milk, and wheat.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Egg Cheese Patty (Whole Eggs, Pasteurized Process Cheddar Cheese [Cheddar Cheese {Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto (Vegetable Color)}, Water, Cream, Sodium Phosphate, Salt, Apo-carotenal {Color}, Enzymes], Water, Corn Starch, Nonfat Dry Milk, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid), Pocket Bread (Wheat Flour, Water, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Bakers Yeast Extract, Malted Barley Flour), Pasteurized Process American Cheese (Cultured Milk, Water, Cream, Sodium Phosphates, Salt, Sorbic Acid (For Freshness), Vegetable Color [Annatto and Paprika Extract Blend], Enzymes).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
