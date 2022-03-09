Hover to Zoom
Santa Barbara Olive Co. Green Medium Pitted Olives
6 ozUPC: 0008915684013
Product Details
Finally, a ripe canned olive with all the delicious ripe flavor you would expect from the Santa Barbara Co. We even greatly reduced the salt content without taking away the delicious flavor. These olives are handpicked and inspected for superior quality. The olives in this pack are grown and processed using an age-old method handed down through many generations.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4olives (15 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pitted Green Ripe Olives, Water, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible