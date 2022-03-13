Santa Barbara Olive Company California Large Pitted Ripe Olives Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Santa Barbara Olive Company California Large Pitted Ripe Olives

6 ozUPC: 0008915684012
Purchase Options

Product Details

Finally a ripe canned olive with all the delicious flavor you would expect from the Santa Barbara Co., Inc. They even greatly reduced the salt content without taking away the delicious flavor.These olives are handpicked and inspected for superior quality.The olives in this pack are grown and processed using an age-old method handed down through many generations.

Santa Barbara Olive Company olives are cholesterol free, gluten free, and contain 20% less salt.

20% Less Sodium than a regular can of olives. Sodium content has been reduced from 100mg to 77mg.

  • No Chemical Preservatives
  • Lower Sodium

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium77mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olives Pitted Ripe , Water , Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More