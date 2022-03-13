Finally a ripe canned olive with all the delicious flavor you would expect from the Santa Barbara Co., Inc. They even greatly reduced the salt content without taking away the delicious flavor.These olives are handpicked and inspected for superior quality.The olives in this pack are grown and processed using an age-old method handed down through many generations.

Santa Barbara Olive Company olives are cholesterol free, gluten free, and contain 20% less salt.

20% Less Sodium than a regular can of olives. Sodium content has been reduced from 100mg to 77mg.