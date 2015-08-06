Hover to Zoom
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives
5 OzUPC: 0008915680114
Product Details
Anchovy stuffed olives.
Pasteurized
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olives , Water , Anchovy Paste ( Anchovies , Thickeners : Sodium Alginate and Guar Gum ) Salt , Acidulants : Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Antioxidant : Ascorbic Acid , Flavour Enhancer : Monosodium Glutamate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More