Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives Perspective: front
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives Perspective: back
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives Perspective: left
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives Perspective: right
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives Perspective: top
Santa Barnara Olive Co. Anchovy Stuffed Olives

5 OzUPC: 0008915680114
Product Details

Anchovy stuffed olives.

Pasteurized

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olives , Water , Anchovy Paste ( Anchovies , Thickeners : Sodium Alginate and Guar Gum ) Salt , Acidulants : Lactic Acid , Citric Acid , Antioxidant : Ascorbic Acid , Flavour Enhancer : Monosodium Glutamate .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
