Santa Cruz Organic Dark Roasted Creamy Peanut Butter
16 ozUPC: 0003619212700
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Light and dark roasts aren't just for coffee anymore. Santa Cruz Organic peanut butters are offered in both light and dark roasted, creamy and crunchy varieties. Made with certified USDA organic Spanish peanuts, these peanut butters not only taste great, they also contain no hydrogenated oils and no artificial ingredients.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium29mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin5mg30%
Potassium225mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Peanuts, Contains 1% or Less of Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More