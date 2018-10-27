Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Creamy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread
16 ozUPC: 0003619215010
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium31mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin6mg40%
Potassium214mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E2Number of International Units15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Contains 1% or Less of Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible