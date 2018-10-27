Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread

16 ozUPC: 0003619215011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Dark Roasted Crunchy Peanut Butter is made simply from certified USDA organic roasted Spanish peanuts, organic palm oil, and a dash of salt—no hydrogenated oils, no added sugar, and no artificial ingredients. Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butter comes in creamy and crunchy varieties to offer unique taste profiles. This crunchy peanut butter is made with dark roasted peanuts, creating a complex, robust flavor, and is ready to eat immediately with no stirring needed.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium32mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin6mg40%
Potassium224mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E3Number of International Units20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Roasted Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Contains 1% or Less of Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More