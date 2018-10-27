Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter Spread
Product Details
Santa Cruz Organic No Stir Dark Roasted Crunchy Peanut Butter is made simply from certified USDA organic roasted Spanish peanuts, organic palm oil, and a dash of salt—no hydrogenated oils, no added sugar, and no artificial ingredients. Santa Cruz Organic Peanut Butter comes in creamy and crunchy varieties to offer unique taste profiles. This crunchy peanut butter is made with dark roasted peanuts, creating a complex, robust flavor, and is ready to eat immediately with no stirring needed.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Roasted Peanuts, Organic Palm Oil, Contains 1% or Less of Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
