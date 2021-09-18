Santa Eduvigis Pineapple Pastry Treat Perspective: front
Santa Eduvigis Pineapple Pastry Treat

14 ozUPC: 0075913110001
Located in AISLE 7

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083piece (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.9mg5%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (With Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin and Folic Acid), Vegetable Shortening (African Palm Shortening), Pineapple Jam, (Sugar Cane, Pineapple Pulp, Modified Starch, Citric Acid (as A Preservative and Antioxidant), Sodium Benzoate (as A Preservative, Potassium Sorbate (as A Preservative)), Filtered Water, Dry Molasses, Sugar, Pasteurized Eggs, Wheat Bran, Salt, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Artificial Cinnamon Flavor, Sodium Propionate (as A Preservative), Calcium Propionate (as A Preservative), Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
