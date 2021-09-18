Santa Eduvigis Pineapple Pastry Treat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (With Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Riboflavin and Folic Acid), Vegetable Shortening (African Palm Shortening), Pineapple Jam, (Sugar Cane, Pineapple Pulp, Modified Starch, Citric Acid (as A Preservative and Antioxidant), Sodium Benzoate (as A Preservative, Potassium Sorbate (as A Preservative)), Filtered Water, Dry Molasses, Sugar, Pasteurized Eggs, Wheat Bran, Salt, Artificial Vanilla Flavor, Artificial Cinnamon Flavor, Sodium Propionate (as A Preservative), Calcium Propionate (as A Preservative), Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More