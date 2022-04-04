Santa Margherita is renowned for its elegant and authentic Italian style. This Chianti Classico Riserva has been crafted with the same commitment to heritage and quality, with grapes from our vineyards in the heart of Tuscany's Chianti Classico zone. Santa Margherita offers an exemplary representation of the distinctive characteristics of the Sangiovese grape; elegant with tannic austerity and complex aromas. This wine is ideal with Tuscan cuisine, barbecued red meats, or pork.