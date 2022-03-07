Santitas® Cilantro Lime Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Just like the tortilla chips in your favorite Mexican restaurant, the authentic flavor of SANTITAS tortilla chips starts with high-quality, stone-ground corn. Just add salsa or guacamole on the side for a party snack that can't be beat!

  • Cilantro Lime
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
11.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8%
Saturated Fat1g4%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg0%
Iron0.3mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Monosodium Glutamate, Whey Powder, Spices, Jalapeño Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Yeast Extract, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), Sugar, Onion Powder, and Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
