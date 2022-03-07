Santitas® Cilantro Lime Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Just like the tortilla chips in your favorite Mexican restaurant, the authentic flavor of SANTITAS tortilla chips starts with high-quality, stone-ground corn. Just add salsa or guacamole on the side for a party snack that can't be beat!
- Cilantro Lime
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Monosodium Glutamate, Whey Powder, Spices, Jalapeño Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Yeast Extract, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), Sugar, Onion Powder, and Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More