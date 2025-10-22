Santitas Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips Snacks Bag Perspective: front
Santitas Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips Snacks Bag Perspective: back
Santitas Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips Snacks Bag

11 ozUPC: 0002840000211
Product Details

Just like the tortilla chips in your favorite Mexican restaurant, the authentic flavor of Santitas tortilla chips starts with high-quality, stone-ground corn. Just add salsa or guacamole on the side for a party snack that can't be beat!

  • Santitas tortilla chips make for a great party snack
  • Gluten free product
  • Perfect companion for a Frito Lay salsa or dip

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
