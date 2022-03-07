Hover to Zoom
Santitas® Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips
16 ozUPC: 0002840001149
Product Details
Just like the tortilla chips in your favorite Mexican restaurant, the authentic flavor of Santitas® tortilla chips starts with high-quality, stone-ground corn. Just add salsa or guacamole on the side for a party snack that can't be beat!
- Light-tasting party snack for enjoying with friends
- Tasty tortilla chips for in-between meals
- Spice up your snack with Frito Lay® salsa too
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil, and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
