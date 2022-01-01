Sappo Hill Black Bamboo Charcoal Soap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sappo Hill Black Bamboo Charcoal Soap

3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700123
Purchase Options

Product Details

Sappo Hill's traditional kettle process carefully blends palm and coconut oils for their rich, skin moisturizing glycerin.  Each cake is wire-cut, air-dried and aged to create a long-lasting soap for exceptional mildness.

Bursting with a bountiful amount of Organic cornmeal, our gardeners' soaps are a natural abrasive for busy hands & fantastic for exfoliation.

  • Hand Crafted In Ashland, Oregon
  • All Vegetable Oil Glycerin Cream Soap
  • With Activated Bamboo Charcoal
  • Gluten Free-Non GMO-Cruelty Free
  • Biodegradable
  • Paraben & Phthalate Free
  • Minimal Packaging
  • Wire-Cut
  • Exceptionally Mild