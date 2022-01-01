Hover to Zoom
Sappo Hill Black Bamboo Charcoal Soap
3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700123
Product Details
Sappo Hill's traditional kettle process carefully blends palm and coconut oils for their rich, skin moisturizing glycerin. Each cake is wire-cut, air-dried and aged to create a long-lasting soap for exceptional mildness.
Bursting with a bountiful amount of Organic cornmeal, our gardeners' soaps are a natural abrasive for busy hands & fantastic for exfoliation.
- Hand Crafted In Ashland, Oregon
- All Vegetable Oil Glycerin Cream Soap
- With Activated Bamboo Charcoal
- Gluten Free-Non GMO-Cruelty Free
- Biodegradable
- Paraben & Phthalate Free
- Minimal Packaging
- Wire-Cut
- Exceptionally Mild