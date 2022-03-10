Hover to Zoom
Sappo Hill Oatmeal Glyceryne Creme Fragrance-Free Soap
3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700108
Purchase Options
Product Details
Products of animal origin are not an ingredient in our soap or our manufacturing process. Nor are animals used in our testing methods. Packaging is minimal and as environmentally friendly as possible.
- Hand Crafted In Ashland, Oregon
- All Vegetable Oil Glycerin Cream Soap
- With Organic Oats
- Gluten Free-Non GMO-Cruelty Free
- Biodegradable
- Paraben & Phthalate Free
- Minimal Packaging
- Wire-Cut
- Exceptionally Mild
- Fragrance Fre