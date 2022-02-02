Hover to Zoom
Sappo Hill Soapworks Aloe Oatmeal Glycerin Soap Bar
3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700117
3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700117
Product Details
Sappo hill aloe and oatmeal soap blends three natural ingredients that gently cleanse your face, hands and body. Our formula starts with pure glycerin creme soap, and then we add organic aloe vera and organic oatmeal to soothe and nourish your skin. This 3.5 oz. Bar uses natural plant extracts and sustainable ingredients that promote healthy skin.
- Hand Crafted In Ashland, Oregon
- All Vegetable Oil Glycerin Cream Soap
- Gluten Free-Non GMO-Cruelty Free
- Biodegradable
- Paraben & Phthalate Free
- Minimal Packaging
- Wire-Cut
- Exceptionally Mild
- With Organic Oats and Aloe Vera