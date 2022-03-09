Hover to Zoom
Sappo Hill Soapworks Sandalwood Glycerin Soap
3.5 ozUPC: 0008743700113
Product Details
Products of animal origin are not an ingredient in our soap or our manufacturing process. Nor are animals used in our testing methods. Packaging is minimal and as environmentally friendly as possible.
- Hand Crafted In Ashland, Oregon
- All Vegetable Oil Glycerin Cream Soap
- Gluten Free-Non GMO-Cruelty Free
- Biodegradable
- Paraben & Phthalate Free
- Minimal Packaging
- Wire-Cut
- Exceptionally Mild