Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
Product Details
Baked without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors, our 100% whole wheat bread is made with whole grains for a wholesome taste you and your family will love.
- 13g of wholesome whole grains per one slice serving
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors
- A low fat, cholesterol free food with a good source of iron and vitamins A, D, and E
- Contains wheat and soy and is made in a bakery that may also use milk and tree nuts
- The Sara Lee story began with a line of delicious cakes, and then branched out into breads and snack cakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), DATEM, Natural Flavors, Monoglycerides, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More