Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread Perspective: back
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread Perspective: left
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread Perspective: right
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread Perspective: top
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread Perspective: bottom
Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread

16 ozUPC: 0007294561103
Product Details

Baked without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors, our 100% whole wheat bread is made with whole grains for a wholesome taste you and your family will love.

  • Perfect for deli sandwiches, grilled cheese, PB&J and more!
  • Made with no artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup
  • The taste you love and the goodness you want for the whole family
  • Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Bread contains zero grams of trans fat and is a cholesterol free food
  • Made with 13 grams of whole grains per one slice serving

Nutritional Information

Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size2 Slices (50g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Polyunsaturated Fat1g0%
Sodium220mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar2g0%
Protein5g0%
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), DATEM, Natural Flavors, Monoglycerides, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
