Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
Product Details
Baked without high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or flavors, our 100% whole wheat bread is made with whole grains for a wholesome taste you and your family will love.
- Perfect for deli sandwiches, grilled cheese, PB&J and more!
- Made with no artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup
- The taste you love and the goodness you want for the whole family
- Sara Lee 100% Whole Wheat Bread contains zero grams of trans fat and is a cholesterol free food
- Made with 13 grams of whole grains per one slice serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), DATEM, Natural Flavors, Monoglycerides, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
