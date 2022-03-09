Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread Perspective: front
Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread Perspective: left
Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread Perspective: right
Sara Lee Artesano Brioche Bakery Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294561284
Product Details

Introducing the newest addition to the Sara Lee Artesano Bread family, Artesano Brioche. Made with real butter and a touch of sea salt and milk, Artesano Brioche transforms all your favorite sandwiches and French toast into something remarkable.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Niacin1.6mg10%
Potassium35mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mono-nitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt, Butter, Soybean Oil, Potato Flakes, Contains 0.5% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavors, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Corn Flour, Grain Vinegar, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Turmeric & Annatto, Calcium Sulfate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.