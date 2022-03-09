Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mono-nitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt, Butter, Soybean Oil, Potato Flakes, Contains 0.5% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavors, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Corn Flour, Grain Vinegar, Nonfat Milk, Citric Acid, Turmeric & Annatto, Calcium Sulfate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More