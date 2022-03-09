Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Honey, Sea Salt, Wheat Bran, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Calcium Propionate (To Preserve Freshness), Monoglycerides, Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Iodate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

