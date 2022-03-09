Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread Perspective: front
Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread Perspective: back
Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread Perspective: left
Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread Perspective: right
Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread Perspective: bottom
Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294561250
Product Details

Made with a touch of honey, olive oil & sea salt, Artesano Golden Wheat transforms the routine into the remarkable.

  • Artisan-style bread with thick slices and a dash of flour dusting
  • Made with a touch of honey, olive oil and sea salt
  • Elevates your everyday meals into something remarkable for the whole family
  • Great for grilled cheese, french toast, garlic bread, deli sandwiches, a BLT and more!
  • No high fructose corn syrup OR artificial colors or flavors

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium45mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin1.4mg8%
Potassium50mg2%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Honey, Sea Salt, Wheat Bran, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Calcium Propionate (To Preserve Freshness), Monoglycerides, Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Iodate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

