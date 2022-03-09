Sara Lee Artesano Golden Wheat Bakery Bread
Product Details
Made with a touch of honey, olive oil & sea salt, Artesano Golden Wheat transforms the routine into the remarkable.
- Artisan-style bread with thick slices and a dash of flour dusting
- Made with a touch of honey, olive oil and sea salt
- Elevates your everyday meals into something remarkable for the whole family
- Great for grilled cheese, french toast, garlic bread, deli sandwiches, a BLT and more!
- No high fructose corn syrup OR artificial colors or flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid), Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Honey, Sea Salt, Wheat Bran, Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Calcium Propionate (To Preserve Freshness), Monoglycerides, Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Iodate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More