Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Maple Flavored Bits [ Sugar , Wheat Flour , Wheat Starch , Vegetable Oil ( Canola ) , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Maple Syrup ] , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Brown Sugar , Sugar , Sea Salt , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Maple Syrup , Corn Flour , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Cinnamon , Annatto and Turmeric , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Wheat Starch .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More