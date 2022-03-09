Sara Lee® Artesano™ Maple & Brown Sugar Bread Perspective: front
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Maple & Brown Sugar Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294561304
Product Details

With its thick slices, mouthwateringly soft texture, and delicious maple and brown sugar flavor, the original artisan style sliced bread you love tastes even better. Sara Lee® Artesano Maple and Brown Sugar Bread is the perfect treat for your next breakfast, sandwich, or snack creation.

  • Always baked without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Contains NO high fructose corn syrup
  • A delicious new option for your next sandwich, snack, or breakfast creation
  • The perfect bread for a Monte Cristo sandwich or Peanut Butter and Banana Toast
  • Thick slices, soft texture, and delicious flavor will make your routine remarkable

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg
Folic Acid30mcg
Iron1.1mg6%
Niacin1.5mg10%
Potassium35mg
Riboflavin0.1mg10%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Maple Flavored Bits [ Sugar , Wheat Flour , Wheat Starch , Vegetable Oil ( Canola ) , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Maple Syrup ] , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Brown Sugar , Sugar , Sea Salt , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Maple Syrup , Corn Flour , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Cinnamon , Annatto and Turmeric , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Wheat Starch .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
