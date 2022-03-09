Sara Lee® Artesano™ Maple & Brown Sugar Bread
Product Details
With its thick slices, mouthwateringly soft texture, and delicious maple and brown sugar flavor, the original artisan style sliced bread you love tastes even better. Sara Lee® Artesano Maple and Brown Sugar Bread is the perfect treat for your next breakfast, sandwich, or snack creation.
- Always baked without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Contains NO high fructose corn syrup
- A delicious new option for your next sandwich, snack, or breakfast creation
- The perfect bread for a Monte Cristo sandwich or Peanut Butter and Banana Toast
- Thick slices, soft texture, and delicious flavor will make your routine remarkable
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Maple Flavored Bits [ Sugar , Wheat Flour , Wheat Starch , Vegetable Oil ( Canola ) , Natural Flavors , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Maple Syrup ] , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Brown Sugar , Sugar , Sea Salt , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Natural Flavors , Soy Lecithin , Maple Syrup , Corn Flour , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Cinnamon , Annatto and Turmeric , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Wheat Starch .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
