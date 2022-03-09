Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread Perspective: front
Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread Perspective: left
Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread Perspective: right
Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread Perspective: bottom
Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294561294
Located in GROCERY

Product Details

Introducing the newest addition to the Sara Lee Bread family, Artesano Potato Bread. Same thick slices, same rich texture, with sea salt and touch of butter for a delicious Potato flavor. Artesano Potato transforms your grilled cheese and everyday sandwiches into something that will delight your whole family’s taste buds

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Niacin1.4mg8%
Potassium45mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Potato Flakes, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt, Butter (Cream, Salt), Cultured Wheat Flour, Contains 0.5% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavors, Corn Flour, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Turmeric & Annatto

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
