Sara Lee Artesano Potato Bread
Product Details
Introducing the newest addition to the Sara Lee Bread family, Artesano Potato Bread. Same thick slices, same rich texture, with sea salt and touch of butter for a delicious Potato flavor. Artesano Potato transforms your grilled cheese and everyday sandwiches into something that will delight your whole family’s taste buds
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Potato Flakes, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt, Butter (Cream, Salt), Cultured Wheat Flour, Contains 0.5% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavors, Corn Flour, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Turmeric & Annatto
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More