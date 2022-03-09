Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Potato Flakes, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Wheat Gluten, Sea Salt, Butter (Cream, Salt), Cultured Wheat Flour, Contains 0.5% or Less of Each of the Following: Natural Flavors, Corn Flour, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Turmeric & Annatto

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.