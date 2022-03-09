Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294561303
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Sara Lee’s Artesano Cinnamon Split Top Bread offers a delectable, straight from the bakery taste. With real cinnamon sweetness baked right in, Sara Lee Artesano Cinnamon Bread entices you to stop and enjoy the sweeter things. Perfect for creating sandwiches, indulgent sweet and savory snacks, and more, our pre-sliced Cinnamon Bread is the perfect base for whatever food you create. Make incredible breakfast sandwiches, like the Cinnamon-Apple Morning Sandwich and Sweet Chocolate Berry Sandwich, to brighten your mornings. Elevate your bread puddings, mix up your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, add a little sweet to a savory grilled cheese, or make French toast that kids and adults alike will find irresistible. Our Cinnamon Split Top breads are made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup because we only want the best for your family. Make the Routine Remarkable with our Artesano Cinnamon Split Top Bread—a true favorite your family will love. Baked with all the goodness you’d expect, Sara Lee offers a delicious variety of freshly baked bread products in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. Our products have delighted millions around the world, becoming a well-loved American brand.

  • Always baked without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
  • Contains NO high fructose corn syrup.
  • A delicious new option for your next sandwich, snack, or breakfast creation.
  • The perfect bread for a Monte Cristo or Peanut Butter and Banana Toast!
  • Makes the routine remarkable with thick slices, soft texture, and delicious flavor!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium15mg
Iron1mg6%
Niacin1.5mg10%
Potassium35mg
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Sugar , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Cinnamon , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Soy Lecithin , Wheat Starch , Corn Flour , Grain Vinegar , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Turmeric and Annatto .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More