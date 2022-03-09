Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Cinnamon Bread
Product Details
Sara Lee’s Artesano Cinnamon Split Top Bread offers a delectable, straight from the bakery taste. With real cinnamon sweetness baked right in, Sara Lee Artesano Cinnamon Bread entices you to stop and enjoy the sweeter things. Perfect for creating sandwiches, indulgent sweet and savory snacks, and more, our pre-sliced Cinnamon Bread is the perfect base for whatever food you create. Make incredible breakfast sandwiches, like the Cinnamon-Apple Morning Sandwich and Sweet Chocolate Berry Sandwich, to brighten your mornings. Elevate your bread puddings, mix up your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, add a little sweet to a savory grilled cheese, or make French toast that kids and adults alike will find irresistible. Our Cinnamon Split Top breads are made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup because we only want the best for your family. Make the Routine Remarkable with our Artesano Cinnamon Split Top Bread—a true favorite your family will love. Baked with all the goodness you’d expect, Sara Lee offers a delicious variety of freshly baked bread products in all shapes, sizes, and flavors. Our products have delighted millions around the world, becoming a well-loved American brand.
- Always baked without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.
- Contains NO high fructose corn syrup.
- A delicious new option for your next sandwich, snack, or breakfast creation.
- The perfect bread for a Monte Cristo or Peanut Butter and Banana Toast!
- Makes the routine remarkable with thick slices, soft texture, and delicious flavor!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Sugar , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Cinnamon , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Soy Lecithin , Wheat Starch , Corn Flour , Grain Vinegar , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Turmeric and Annatto .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More