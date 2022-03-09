Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [ Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Reduced Iron , Niacin , Thiamin Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Folic Acid ] , Water , Sugar , Wheat Gluten , Yeast , Vegetable Oil ( Soybean ) , Cinnamon , Sea Salt , Natural Flavors , Contains 0 . 5% Or Less Of Each Of The Following : Cultured Wheat Flour , Soy Lecithin , Wheat Starch , Corn Flour , Grain Vinegar , Citric Acid , Nonfat Milk , Reb A ( Stevia Leaf Sweetener ) , Turmeric and Annatto .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More