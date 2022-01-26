Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Whole Grains (Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Rye Oats, Barley, Triticale, Corn Millet), Cellulose Fiber, Salt, Soybean Oil Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Wheat Bran, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ground Flaxmeal, Reb A (Natural Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar, Honey Solids, Potassium Iodate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More