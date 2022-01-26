Sara Lee® Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread
Product Details
Savor the healthy goodness of a nutritious multi-grain bread with every slice of Sara Lee Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread. At 45 calories per slice (serving size two slices for 90 calories) and all the taste, texture and fiber you want, this whole grain bread tastes great on a sandwich or just by itself. Our Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread is made with 17 grams of whole grain per two slice serving.
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- 8G or more of Whole Grain per serving
- Excellent Source of Fiber
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Whole Grains (Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Rye Oats, Barley, Triticale, Corn Millet), Cellulose Fiber, Salt, Soybean Oil Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Wheat Bran, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ground Flaxmeal, Reb A (Natural Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar, Honey Solids, Potassium Iodate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
