Sara Lee® Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294571588
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Savor the healthy goodness of a nutritious multi-grain bread with every slice of Sara Lee Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread. At 45 calories per slice (serving size two slices for 90 calories) and all the taste, texture and fiber you want, this whole grain bread tastes great on a sandwich or just by itself. Our Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain Bread is made with 17 grams of whole grain per two slice serving.

  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • 8G or more of Whole Grain per serving
  • Excellent Source of Fiber

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slices (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg6%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Niacin1.2mg6%
Riboflavin0mg0%
Thiamin0.09mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Whole Grains (Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Rye Oats, Barley, Triticale, Corn Millet), Cellulose Fiber, Salt, Soybean Oil Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural Flavor, Wheat Bran, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Calcium Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ground Flaxmeal, Reb A (Natural Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar, Honey Solids, Potassium Iodate.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
