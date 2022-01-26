Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Sara Lee’s Delightful Honey Whole Wheat sliced bread offers a delectable, straight from bakery taste. The recipe is simply delicious and made with whole grains and fiber for a taste that everyone loves.
- 45 calories per slice (serving size two slices 90 calories)
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors
- Made with 16 grams of whole grain per two slice serving
- Contains wheat and soy and is made in a bakery that may also use milk and tree nuts
- The Sara Lee story began with a line of delicious cakes, and then branched out into breads and snack cakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Honey, Yeast, Cellulose Fiber, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Monoglycerides, Natural Flavor, DATEM, Cellulose Gum, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
