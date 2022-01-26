Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: left
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Sara Lee Delightful Honey Whole Wheat Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007294571589
Sara Lee’s Delightful Honey Whole Wheat sliced bread offers a delectable, straight from bakery taste. The recipe is simply delicious and made with whole grains and fiber for a taste that everyone loves.

  • 45 calories per slice (serving size two slices 90 calories)
  • Contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors
  • Made with 16 grams of whole grain per two slice serving
  • Contains wheat and soy and is made in a bakery that may also use milk and tree nuts
  • The Sara Lee story began with a line of delicious cakes, and then branched out into breads and snack cakes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 slices (44g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Sodium220mg10%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar2g0%
Protein5g0%
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium80mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Honey, Yeast, Cellulose Fiber, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Monoglycerides, Natural Flavor, DATEM, Cellulose Gum, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More