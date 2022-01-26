Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Modified Wheat Starch, Honey, Yeast, Cellulose Fiber, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Monoglycerides, Natural Flavor, DATEM, Cellulose Gum, Monocalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Grain Vinegar

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More