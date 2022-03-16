Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Cellulose Fiber, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Soybean Oil, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Soy Flour, Monoglycerides, DATEM, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin, Vitamin D3, Grain Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.