Sara Lee White made with Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Make everyone happy with the soft, smooth texture and fluffy feel of white made with whole grain bread. Kids love the white bread taste and moms love the whole grain goodness.
- Nine grams of wholesome whole grains per two slice serving
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors
- A low fat, cholesterol free food with a good source of iron and vitamins A, D, and E
- Contains wheat and soy and is made in a bakery that may also use milk and tree nuts
- The Sara Lee story began with a line of delicious cakes, and then branched out into breads and snack cakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Cellulose Fiber, Calcium Sulfate, Salt, Soybean Oil, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Soy Flour, Monoglycerides, DATEM, Citric Acid, Soy Lecithin, Vitamin D3, Grain Vinegar, Monocalcium Phosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More