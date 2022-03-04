Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Sartori® BellaVitano® Merlot Cheese
5.3 ozUPC: 0001186311876
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cube (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bellavitano Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Merlot Wine (Grapes, Water, Yeast)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More