Sartori Merlot Bellavitano Cheese (sold in ½ pound units)
1 lbUPC: 0028647960000
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium165mg6.88%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium180mg18%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bellavitano Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Merlot Wine (Grapes, Water, Yeast)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
