Sartori Merlot Bellavitano Cheese
5.3 ozUPC: 0020633500000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1 ounce
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g
Saturated Fat5g
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol30mg
Sodium170mg
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium250mg20%
Iron0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BellaVitano cheese (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes), Merlot wine (grapes, water, yeast)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
