Sartori® Tuscan Reserve Blend Cheese Bag
7 ozUPC: 0001186310980
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein1g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Parmesan and Fontina Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Potato Starch and/or Corn Starch (To Prevent Caking)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
