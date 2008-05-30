Savesta Shatavari Herbal Supplement Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Savesta Shatavari is the most pure and potent Shatavari extract available. Active constituents known as saponins are thought responsible for many of its benefits.* Savesta Shatavari is produced using sustainably wildcrafted roots and pure water. Every batch is laboratory tested for potency and purity.
Benefits:
- Traditional phytoestrogenic herb for women supports production of breast milk.*
- Supports healthy liver and immune system function.*
- Benefits for vaginal dryness*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Shatavari ( Asparagus Racemosus ) Root Extract , 40% : Saponins , Vegetarian Capsules , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More