Savesta Shatavari Herbal Supplement Capsules 500mg

60 ctUPC: 0070484900043
Savesta Shatavari is the most pure and potent Shatavari extract available. Active constituents known as saponins are thought responsible for many of its benefits.* Savesta Shatavari is produced using sustainably wildcrafted roots and pure water. Every batch is laboratory tested for potency and purity.

Benefits:

  • Traditional phytoestrogenic herb for women supports production of breast milk.*
  • Supports healthy liver and immune system function.*
  • Benefits for vaginal dryness*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shatavari ( Asparagus Racemosus ) Root Extract , 40% : Saponins , Vegetarian Capsules , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

