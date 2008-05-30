Savesta Shatavari is the most pure and potent Shatavari extract available. Active constituents known as saponins are thought responsible for many of its benefits.* Savesta Shatavari is produced using sustainably wildcrafted roots and pure water. Every batch is laboratory tested for potency and purity.

Benefits:

Traditional phytoestrogenic herb for women supports production of breast milk.*

Supports healthy liver and immune system function.*

Benefits for vaginal dryness*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.