Our most effective Scar Zone ever. Scar Zone Advanced helps reduce the visibility of scars. This special treatment formulation contains clinically effective ingredients that help hydrate to restore elasticity to scar tissue, plumps scars to fill in depth and reduces skin inflammation. Effective on both old and new scars, Scar Zone Advanced Cream softens and smooths scar tissue and helps fade scar color to appear closer to its original skin tone. Formulated with moisturizers and silicone skin protectants to help hydrate and restore elasticity to your skin

Safe for use on: