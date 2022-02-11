Scarlet Nexus (PlayStation 4®) Perspective: front
Scarlet Nexus (PlayStation 4®)

1 ctUPC: 0072267412192
In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it. Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains.

  • Kinetic Psychic Combat
  • Exterminate the Others
  • Discover a Brain Punk Future
  • Deep Story Driven Experience